Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the h…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It loo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Orang…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cl…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks…