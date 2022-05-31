This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
