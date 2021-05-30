For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
