May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.