Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Ora…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.