May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.