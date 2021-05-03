This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It loo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Orang…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cl…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks…