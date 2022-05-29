May. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.