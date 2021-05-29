Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Te…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…