For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
