This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckil…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. Te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeb…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempe…