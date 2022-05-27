For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
