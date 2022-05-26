May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.