This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The UV index to…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…