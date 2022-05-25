This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
