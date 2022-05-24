This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
May. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
