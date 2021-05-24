This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
