Orangeburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
