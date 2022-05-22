This evening in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…