May. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.