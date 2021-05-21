This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It …
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, …
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 t…