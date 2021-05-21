May. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.