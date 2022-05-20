Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…