For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
