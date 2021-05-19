Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
