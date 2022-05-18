May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.