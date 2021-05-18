This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
