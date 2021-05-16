This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
