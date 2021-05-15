May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.