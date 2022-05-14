This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
