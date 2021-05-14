May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.