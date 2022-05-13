May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.