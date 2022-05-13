For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degr…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe…