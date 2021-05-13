 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News