For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see s…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…