May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.