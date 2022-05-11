Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see s…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. …