This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
