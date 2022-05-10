For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. We'll see s…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.