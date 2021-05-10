 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News