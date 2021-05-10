Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
