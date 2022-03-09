Orangeburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. W…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomo…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Orangeburg will …