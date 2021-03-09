 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

