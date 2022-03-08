Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
