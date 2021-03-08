Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.