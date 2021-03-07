Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see h…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Toda…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks t…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, …