 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News