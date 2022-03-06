Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
