Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

