Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.