Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
