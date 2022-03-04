Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.