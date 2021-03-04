Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.