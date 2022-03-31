 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

