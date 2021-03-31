Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.