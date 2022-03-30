This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
