Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.